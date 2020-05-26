Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2020 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj sets to be demolished ahead of monsoon

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film and TV productions have been halted. As it's unlikely to kickstart any shoots anytime soon, the already mounted sets will be demolished ahead of monsoon. Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj's huge sets will be taken down since maintaining them was turning out to be too costly for the makers.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj sets to be demolished ahead of monsoon

As per a daily, the head honchos of Yash Raj Films kept the sets in place for the past two months in the hope that the situation will improve soon. Since the monsoon is only a few weeks away, the makers didn't find it feasible to keep the sets intact. They are currently working on procuring necessary permissions to demolish it.

Akshay Kumar reportedly shot some crucial scenes at the Dahisar set but some action scenes were yet to be filmed. As per the daily, indoor sets will be erected in order to complete the sequences once the situation gets stable and shoots resume. One set was a palace and the other was an arena where action sequences were yet to be shot.

Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Manushi Chhillar opposite Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and R Balki become the first to shoot outdoors ever since the lockdown started

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff…

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification