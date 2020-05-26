Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film and TV productions have been halted. As it's unlikely to kickstart any shoots anytime soon, the already mounted sets will be demolished ahead of monsoon. Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj's huge sets will be taken down since maintaining them was turning out to be too costly for the makers.

As per a daily, the head honchos of Yash Raj Films kept the sets in place for the past two months in the hope that the situation will improve soon. Since the monsoon is only a few weeks away, the makers didn't find it feasible to keep the sets intact. They are currently working on procuring necessary permissions to demolish it.

Akshay Kumar reportedly shot some crucial scenes at the Dahisar set but some action scenes were yet to be filmed. As per the daily, indoor sets will be erected in order to complete the sequences once the situation gets stable and shoots resume. One set was a palace and the other was an arena where action sequences were yet to be shot.

Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Manushi Chhillar opposite Akshay Kumar.

