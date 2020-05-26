Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film and TV productions have been halted. As the filmmakers await permission to resume shooting, it is being reported that the first film to begin shooting would be that of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

After the lockdown, it could be the first film to resume shooting since the sets are still in place amid lockdown at Filmcity, Mumbai. Ashok Dubey, Secretary of FWICE, spoke to a daily that Bhansali's film was already being shot in February before the lockdown was announced. Once they receive permission from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the shooting might resume with Gangubai Kathiawadi with necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor's sets for Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn are in place at Madh Island and have been covered ahead of the monsoon. Dubey thinks his shoot will resume too.

Dubey further said that many filmmakers have kept their sets ready and not demolished them in the hope that the situation will get better and they might resume shooting.

