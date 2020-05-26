Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.05.2020 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the first film to resume shoot post lockdown?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, the film and TV productions have been halted. As the filmmakers await permission to resume shooting, it is being reported that the first film to begin shooting would be that of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to be the first film to resume shoots post lockdown?

After the lockdown, it could be the first film to resume shooting since the sets are still in place amid lockdown at Filmcity, Mumbai. Ashok Dubey, Secretary of FWICE, spoke to a daily that Bhansali's film was already being shot in February before the lockdown was announced. Once they receive permission from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the shooting might resume with Gangubai Kathiawadi with necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor's sets for Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn are in place at Madh Island and have been covered ahead of the monsoon. Dubey thinks his shoot will resume too.

Dubey further said that many filmmakers have kept their sets ready and not demolished them in the hope that the situation will get better and they might resume shooting.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Alia Bhatt captures a sun-kissed family selfie as she goes cycling with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff…

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification