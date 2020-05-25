Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar and R Balki become the first to shoot outdoors ever since the lockdown started 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki became the first to shoot during a lockdown. On Monday, they along with their crew shot for a government-approved ad to create awareness about post-lockdown responsibilities. The shoot was held at Mumbai's Kamalistan studio. 

Akshay Kumar and R Balki become the first to shoot outside their house during ever since the lockdown started 

Shootings of films and TV projects had come to a halt a week before the nationwide lockdown. Reportedly, the shoot included minimum crew and they all followed the guidelines set by the government. 


Talking to a daily R Balki said that the ad is for the health ministry about our post lockdown responsibilities. He said that they got used to shooting with social distancing, sanitised outdoor sets, disinfectant screens, masks and more within minutes. 

Meanwhile, filmmakers have requested the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allow shooting to resume with necessary precautions in place. The Producers Guild of India has also drafted new protocols for the film and TV industry, which will be followed once they receive a go-ahead from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb may not take the straight-to-digital route 

