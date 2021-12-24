Yesterday we reported that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to helm Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an out and out action film. The filmmaker has been conceptualizing a big-scale project for a while and wants to ensure the film is up to the mark for both Tiger and Akshay. The upcoming action-thriller will have power-packed action and some elements of humor too.

Now, the latest report by a tabloid suggests that the upcoming action-drama will be based on the storyline of the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and is most likely to be titled the same. The film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan originally featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles and also had Raveena Tandon as the female protagonist.

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar stepping in as the director, the film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. The film is expected to go on floors sometime late next year, once Ali is done with the work on his current assignment with Shahid Kapoor.

