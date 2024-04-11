It’s common to see moviegoers holding onto their phones at the beginning of the film. Their intention is to click a picture of the title card when it appears on the screen, so that it can be posted on social media. Those who venture out to watch the big Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, can keep their phones in their bags or pockets until the first act and enjoy the goings-on without the pressure of clicking a snap. This is because the title card appears quite late into the movie.

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a RARE film in which the title card appears at around 41 minutes

Bollywood Hungama has learned the title appears on the screen at around 41 minutes. This is quite rare as usually, the title of the film is mentioned in the first 10 minutes. There have been films like Omkara (2006), Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011), etc. in which the title appeared on screen between 20 and 30 minutes. Then there are some films in which the title comes only during the intermission point. No One Killed Jessica (2011) is a classic example in which instead of ‘Interval’ or ‘Intermission Point’, the film’s name is displayed, that too in the form of a newspaper headline. The same also happened in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (2023) and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).

Recently, the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna-Anil Kapoor-Bobby Deol starrer Animal set a record as its title card appeared at around 55 minutes, much before the intermission point.

Coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar are the leading ladies and the film also has a special appearance by Sonakshi Sinha. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. Its name is similar to the 1998 film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. It was directed by David Dhawan and like the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it was also backed by Pooja Entertainment.

