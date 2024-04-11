The much-awaited film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was finally released today, on April 11. The film has been in the news, thanks to the mass appeal, pairing of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and the appealing title. As it is common knowledge, the title is similar to the 1998 comic caper, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is obviously not a remake and is of a different genre as compared to the older film. However, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gives a nice homage to the David Dhawan directorial.

In a crucial scene in the first half, Firoz aka Freddy (Akshay Kumar) and Rakesh aka Rocky (Tiger Shroff) are all set to go on a dangerous mission. They want a suitable name for the operation. They decide to check which film is going on television to finalize. It turns out that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is playing on a channel. They realize the name is apt and finalize it.

And that’s not all. A group of characters in the film are also seen watching the Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The title song and a funny dialogue can be seen on the TV screen and it adds a nice touch.

The 1998 film also starred Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal with Madhuri Dixit in a cameo. It's the story of two cops cum best friends and how they get into trouble when their lookalikes, who are criminals, wreak havoc. The film released on Diwali that year and despite clashing with the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was a huge success at the box office. Songs like 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' and 'Makhna' are popular even to this day.

The new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. It is the story of two patriotic officers who are challenged by a masked antagonist, who wants to destroy India at any cost. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both films are produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

