Raghu Ram spoke about his exit from Roadies, which was led by creative differences with MTV and the show's impact on his personal life.

Raghu Ram, a former judge on the popular Indian reality show MTV Roadies, recently opened up about his decision to leave the show after 10 seasons. In an interview with India Today, Ram revealed that creative differences with MTV and the show's impact on his personal life led to his departure.

Raghu Ram blames Roadies for his divorce; speaks on leaving MTV show over creative difference: “Not one day have I regretted walking away”

Ram, who judged the show alongside his brother Rajiv, expressed frustration with the network's push for a "populist kind of angle" in the later seasons. He stated, "Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV."

More significantly, Ram attributed the demanding schedule and intense environment of Roadies to a strain on his personal life. He said, "The second thing that was happening was, personally, my life was going through a lot of upheavals because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health, and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I’m glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away,” he stated.

Raghu Ram was married to actor Sugandha Garg; they divorced in 2016. He remarried in 2018. He tied the knot with Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio and they welcomed a baby soon after.

Ram also addressed speculation of a potential return to the show with his brother. "No, not going to happen," he declared. He expressed a disconnect with the current version of Roadies, stating, "It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it."

After Raghu Ram and Rajiv’s exit, Rannvijay Singha took over as a judge but eventually left two years ago. The most recent season featured a panel of judges, including Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati, with Sonu Sood as the super judge.

