ZEE5 has unveiled the release date of its highly anticipated original series, Gyaarah Gyaarah. However, the streaming giant has added an intriguing twist by announcing the release date as August 9, 1990. The announcement has left fans puzzled about the intriguing concept behind the series.

Gyaara Gyaarah, starring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, to release on August 9; trailer to be out tomorrow

Co-produced by the renowned production houses Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Gyaarah Gyaarah is a gripping police drama directed by Umesh Bist. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast featuring Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa.

The story revolves around two police officers from different eras who are connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie. The series explores the concept of the butterfly effect and its impact on the past and present.

The collaboration between ZEE5, Dharmatic Entertainment, and Sikhya Entertainment brings together a formidable force in the entertainment industry. The partnership promises to deliver a captivating and thought-provoking thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor expressed her excitement about the project, stating, "In Umesh Bist’s investigative drama, Gyaarah Gyaarah, set in the mystical hills of Uttarakhand, we explore uncharted territories and times. In this first-of-its-kind Indian Sci-Fi Drama, a walkie-talkie becomes the bridge between two timelines. Audiences are invited to journey with the local police department, as they race against time to seek justice for the town’s unsolved mysteries. Premiering exclusively on ZEE5, with a reach spanning 190+ countries, it’s almost time to experience time, not quite like you have before.”

Producer Karan Johar added, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is so much more than a regular police procedural series, it has its own USP of mystery and philosophy. In partnership with Sikhya, we’re so excited to take audiences on Umesh Bist’s investigative journey that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Sometimes, the journey isn’t about who or where… It's about when! And it is now time for viewers to decode this puzzle, exclusively on ZEE5!"

Director Umesh Bist shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Directing Gyaarah Gyaarah has been an exceptional journey, and I'm deeply honored to work alongside visionaries like Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Through our show, audiences will get the taste of a thrilling tale that bridges time, connecting two police officers – one from 1990 and the other from 2016 - through a mysterious walkie-talkie. It has suspense, drama, thrill, and everything you need for an entertainer. I'm thrilled to have the show premiere on ZEE5, and I'm confident audiences will be fascinated by this exciting sci-fi thriller that challenges our perceptions of time and justice. It's a mind-bending adventure that I can't wait for viewers to experience.”

The trailer for Gyaarah Gyaarah is set to release tomorrow, further building anticipation for the series.

