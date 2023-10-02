Jio Studios and Maddock Films have announced their upcoming film, Sky Force, with Akshay Kumar, set to release on October 2, 2024. October 2nd, which we all know as Gandhi Jayanti is also the birth date of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and the film is set during his tenure.

Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike at a time against Pakistan, against all odds. Akshay shared the announcement on Monday and wrote, "आज गांधी-शास्त्री जयंती के दिन सारा देश कह रहा है - जय जवान, जय किसान, जय विज्ञान, जय अनुसंधान. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October, 2024. "

Veer Pahariya, a promising young talent, will debut with a pivotal role in the film. His inclusion adds fresh new energy to the film and reflects Jio Studios’ and Maddock Films’ commitment to nurturing newcomers.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, Sky Force is pulling all the stops. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, will co-direct this ambitious project which is being creatively produced by none other than the very talented storyteller, Amar Kaushik. Their collaboration promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged film that will resonate deeply with audiences, leaving an indelible mark.

