Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Made under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP Movies, the upcoming Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut will be released on 27th October. Now, the awaited teaser of the film has been revealed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti introducing the audience to the true spirit of Bharat Air Force ready to rule the battlefield.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to now release on October 27, first teaser out

Bringing Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the teaser is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy BGM and truly inspiring and pride-worthy visuals. The teaser truly evokes pride in the nation and guarantees an action-packed adventure. Moreover, the teaser indeed pushed the adrenaline rush with the dialogue "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin", while it raised the excitement for the trailer which is all set to release on 8th October 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

More Pages: Tejas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.