Zee TV recently introduced a thought-provoking new fiction show – ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ produced by Guroudev Bhalla Screens LLP. The story takes viewers to Gujarat, where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu – which results in the matriarch of the family takes a drastic step. Apart from an ensemble cast including veteran actress Manasi Joshi Roy and young actress Navika Kotia, the story has also introduced actor Himanshu Soni as Kabeer who will play a pivotal role in the show as Kesar’s friend.

Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

Himanshu Soni will be seen as the charming Kabeer who possesses a talent for storytelling. He can be impulsive at times and tends to show off a bit. To support himself, he takes on various small jobs. He is a clever worker who excels at finding innovative solutions to the most difficult problems. He firmly believes in taking advantage of opportunities as they present themselves. On bagging this role, Himanshu said, “I am glad to be back on Zee TV with an exciting show like Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. When I was offered this show, I got very excited about the concept and storyline and decided to immediately say yes to it. My character Kabeer is a little different from what I have played before, he is someone with a lot of swag and charm. He is not someone who will get stuck in situations because he is quick to find an innovative solution to any problem. Working with Manasi Ma'am and Navika is going to be a lot of fun because they both are very talented actors. I'm excited to see how the audience will respond to Kabeer; I hope they shower him with the same love and support as they've in the past to my characters.”

Kyunki... Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai kicks off with Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) seeking her share in the family property of Rajgaur household and moves out with her husband. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu devastated, as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together. With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, she adopts a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage, and plans to raise her - not as a beti but as a future bahu who’ll keep the family together. While Kabeer is a friend who holds importance in Kesar’s life, we wonder if the drama will add a new twist to their relationship.

Kyunki... Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai airs every day at 6.30 pm, only on Zee TV!

Also Read: English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.