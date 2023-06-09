OMG Oh My God, which was released in 2012, was a courtroom drama which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. It was the story of Kanji (Paresh Rawal), an atheist, whose shop got destroyed in an earthquake. When the insurance company refused to reimburse him citing ‘act of God’, Kanji filed a case against God. Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna and how He became a part of Kanji’s struggle formed the crux of the film. Now, after 11 years since the triumph of Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is set to delight audiences once again with the sequel, Oh My God 2, a social comedy that promises to entertain and engage viewers. In a thrilling announcement that has left fans elated, Akshay Kumar unveiled the release date of the highly anticipated movie OMG 2.The film is now slated to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to release in theatres on August 11

On Friday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared the release date of the film OMG 2. In the post, he can be seen in the disguise of lord Shankar. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote in caption, “आ रहे हैं हम,

आइयेगा आप भी.

11th August. In theatres. #OMG2.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil and Aamir Naik in pivotal roles.

Last year on December, Akshay had made his presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he shared an interesting detail about his upcoming film. He had revealed while having a conversation with moderator Kaleem Aftab that one of his forthcoming films talks about the importance of sex education. Akshay had stated, "It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. (This film is) going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May.”

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

