Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to shift the release date of his upcoming film The Vaccine War to Dussehra 2023. Initially scheduled for release during the Independence Day weekend, the film will now hit the cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Following the tremendous success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his producer-wife Pallavi Joshi are currently giving the final touches to The Vaccine War. While a few days of shooting are yet to be completed, the duo also plans to organise pre-release screenings of the film in the USA, similar to their strategy with The Kashmir Files, before its official release in India. It is this additional plan that has led to the decision of shifting the film's release to Dussehra 2023.

The Vaccine War aims to explore a thought-provoking narrative surrounding the global vaccine industry and its impact on society. With The Kashmir Files receiving critical acclaim and a positive response from the audience, expectations are high for Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial venture. The filmmaker and his team are committed to delivering a compelling and socially relevant film that sparks discussions and sheds light on pertinent issues.

As the finishing touches are being added to The Vaccine War and the remaining shoot is being completed, fans and cinephiles eagerly await its release on the grand occasion of Dussehra in 2023.

