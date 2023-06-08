comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2023 | 9:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

en Bollywood News Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

The Vaccine War was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day weekend, clashing with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to shift the release date of his upcoming film The Vaccine War to Dussehra 2023. Initially scheduled for release during the Independence Day weekend, the film will now hit the cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War release date shifted to Dussehra 2023

Following the tremendous success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his producer-wife Pallavi Joshi are currently giving the final touches to The Vaccine War. While a few days of shooting are yet to be completed, the duo also plans to organise pre-release screenings of the film in the USA, similar to their strategy with The Kashmir Files, before its official release in India. It is this additional plan that has led to the decision of shifting the film's release to Dussehra 2023.

The Vaccine War aims to explore a thought-provoking narrative surrounding the global vaccine industry and its impact on society. With The Kashmir Files receiving critical acclaim and a positive response from the audience, expectations are high for Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial venture. The filmmaker and his team are committed to delivering a compelling and socially relevant film that sparks discussions and sheds light on pertinent issues.

As the finishing touches are being added to The Vaccine War and the remaining shoot is being completed, fans and cinephiles eagerly await its release on the grand occasion of Dussehra in 2023. 

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri wraps up the final schedule of The Vaccine War in Hyderabad

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of…

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 teaser set to be…

Jasleen Royal calls Indian music labels…

The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal…

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush…

Arshad Warsi confirms sharing screen space…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification