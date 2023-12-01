Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar, has indeed is an intriguing and captivating tale of courage and resilience which released on the big screens last month. While the film left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience, the film is all set to entertain them yet again in the digital space. After paving a successful journey on the big screens, now the film has arrived on the OTT grounds and is now exclusively available on Netflix.

For the unversed, Mission Raniganj boasts of gripping narrative of a valiant mission led by courageous Late Jaswant Singh Gill to rescue coal miners in 1989. The film recently premiered on Netflix and is now available for streaming on the platform. The film has ruled the hearts of the audience and now it's all set to create the same magic on the OTT screens. In fact, it also gained a lot of love from audiences on National Cinema Day.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. This story on the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, also featured Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, among others and released in theatres on October 6.

