The much-awaited film Animal has finally released today and has several unique and rare aspects. To begin with, it has a run time of 203 minutes (that is 3 hours and 23 minutes) and hence, is the longest Hindi film in a long time. Despite the long length and ‘A’ certificate, it’s buzz is high and is all set to take a flying off. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that it has another unique distinction.

The title card in Animal is displayed nearly 55 minutes after the film begins. This is quite rare as usually, the title of the film is mentioned in the first 10 minutes. There have been films like Omkara (2006), Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) etc. in which the title appeared on screen between 20 and 30 minutes. Then there are some films in which the title comes only during the intermission point. No One Killed Jessica (2011) is a classic example in which instead of ‘Interval’ or ‘Intermission Point’, the film’s name is displayed, that too in the form of a newspaper headline.

Animal, however, stands out. The title appears at a significant juncture that too nearly 50 minutes before the intermission point. Nevertheless, it gives a nice touch to the film and goes well with the novelty value that the film offers.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is the story of an obsessed son avenging an assassination attempt on his father.

