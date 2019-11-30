Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2019 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Akshay Kumar announces Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was only recently that we, at Bollywood Hungama, reported that Akshay Kumar will be co-producing the remake of Bhaagamathie with Bhumi Pednekar and R Madhavan as the lead pair. However, Madhavan took to his Twitter to deny any association with the project. Just today, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to announce the same project, titled Durgavati.

WE BROKE IT FIRST! Akshay Kumar announces Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati

The project stars Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati, a scary thriller that is going to keep you at the edge of your seats. The film will go on floors mid-January, 2020 with Akshay Kumar’s A Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series as the presenters. Durgavati will be produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment and is being directed by Ashok G.

Akshay took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans along with a picture, take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh while Akshay is prepping for his upcoming release, Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar to co-produce BHAAGAMATHIE remake, R Madhavan & Bhumi Pednekar to star in it

More Pages: Durgavati Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification