In a recent real estate transaction, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for a whopping Rs. 4.25 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Located in the upscale Oberoi Sky City complex, the apartment boasts of a carpet area of 1073 sq. ft. and comes with two car parking spaces, as per the information provided by IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction, registered in January 2025, incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had purchased the apartment in November 2017 for Rs. 2.38 crore, reflecting a significant 78% appreciation in value over the past seven years. Oberoi Sky City is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments. Situated in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres, it is a sought-after residential project in Borivali East, known for its lush greenery, proximity to parks, and excellent connectivity to neighboring areas and attractions like Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves,

Akshay Kumar, a renowned Bollywood actor, has joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who also own properties in Oberoi Sky City, as per IGR property registration records.

Further speaking of Akshay, with a career spanning over three decades and numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and multiple Filmfare Awards, Akshay Kumar remains one of the most bankable and versatile stars in Indian cinema. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sky Force which hit cinemas on January 24. The film is inspired by true events and features Kumar in the role of an air-force pilot with debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur playing key roles.

