Rajpal Yadav’s father Naurang Yadav passes away in Delhi

Rajpal Yadav’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away in Delhi in the early hours of Friday. Although the actor’s team has not made an official announcement, it’s reported that he had been ill for several days.

Yadav, who was allegedly filming in Thailand, hurried to join his family in Delhi on Friday. It is said that his father was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS, where he passed away.

In 2018, Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt post on social media praising his father. Along with a picture of them, he wrote, “My father has been the biggest driving force in my life. If it wasn't for your belief in me, I would not be where I am today. Thank you for being my father, I love you.”

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Rajpal Yadav had received threatening emails. The police revealed that the email read, “We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative that we bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you.”

The email also urged Rajpal Yadav to “treat this message with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John, the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Theri. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Also Read : Kapil Sharma receives death threats after Rajpal Yadav and Remo D’Souza; files complaint at Amboli Police Station

