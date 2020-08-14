Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland shooting for Bellbottom, has stepped up to help Assam and Bihar amid the devastating floods. After pledging Rs. 25 crores to the PM-Cares Fund in March earlier this year to help in the COVID-19 crisis, the actor has pledged to donate Rs. 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar reportedly spoke to Chief Ministers of Bihar and Assam on Thursday, August 13, and pledged to donate Rs. 1 crore in order to help the victims of the floods. As per their conversation, both the CMs reportedly expressed their gratitude and appreciated his efforts to help these states.

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar grabbed the sixth position in Forbes Highest-Paid Actor 2020 list in the world Rs. 362 crore earning.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK shooting for Bellbottom. He is also set to star in Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey.

