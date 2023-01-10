Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been constantly mocked by people for his “Canadian citizenship”. However, no one can deny that he’s one of the few actors who have always stepped up to help people whenever he could. The actor is once again in the headlines for doing something similar as he recently came to the aid of a 25-year-old girl from Gurugram, Delhi, after learning that she urgently needs to undergo a heart transplant. He has, reportedly, donated a sum of Rs 15 lakh to a 25-year-old girl.

Akshay Kumar extends monetary help to 25-year-old Delhi girl; donates Rs 15 lakh for her heart transplant

Giving the details of his philanthropic deed, Yogendra Arun, grandfather of the girl, Akshay donated the generous sum after Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi told him about the case. For the unversed, Dr Chandraprakash was the director of one of Akshay’s last year's releases, Samrat Prithviraj. During the conversation with ETimes, Yogendra told the portal, “I told Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi that I will take the money from Akshay ji but I should be allowed to express my gratitude and that is why I wanted to talk about the large-hearted actor.”

Elaborating on her granddaughter’s medical condition, Yogendra further added, “Ayushi was born with a defect in her heart and now at 25, as told to us by doctors of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, her heart is only 25 per cent functional. The doctors have suggested that a heart transplant is the only option left for us. Akshay Kumar's help has made it easy for us and we are now looking for a donor heart for the transplant.”

Coming to the professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in Ram Setu, which was released in October 2022. However, he has multiple projects in his kitty including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will also feature South sensation, Prithvi Sukumaran.

Also Read: This throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar playing cricket on the sets of Dil to Pagal Hai is going viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.