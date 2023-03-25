Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan not only became one of the biggest hits but also a film that found mass acceptance. Starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and child actress Harshali Malhotra, the film about the unusual bond between a simpleton Indian and a little Pakistani girl moved hearts.

Salman Khan brings Pooja Hegde in place of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Pavan Putra

Last year, fans of Salman Khan had a moment of rejoice when the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan titled Pavan Putra was announced. The thought of seeing their favourite star essay the same role again was reason enough to excite them. But there was no update on the project following the announcement.

But now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Salman has brought Pooja Hegde on board for Pavan Putra. In other words, the film will see her replacing Kareena Kapoor. Whether Pooja will play the same character that Kareena played in the first film is not known yet. Interestingly, Pooja is also the leading lady in Salman’s upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to release during Eid in April this year.

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan told the story of a mute Pakistani girl Munni (Harshali), who gets separated from her mother when the latter had visited India with her for a religious purpose. A happy-go-lucky Bajrangi (Salman) comes across Munni and makes it a mission to reunite her with her mother in Pakistan. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a Pakistani TV journalist Chand Nawab.

Also Read: Will the postponement of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan lead to Dunki’s release being pushed to 2024?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.