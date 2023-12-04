comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.12.2023 | 1:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

While filming a fight scene, Ajay Devgn accidentally got hit in the eye.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Action superstar Ajay Devgn has proven himself to be as tough as his on-screen persona, Singham, once again. While filming an intense fight scene for the upcoming film, Singham Again, the actor sustained an eye injury. However, like the righteous cop he portrays, Ajay took a brief break, received medical attention, and returned to complete the shoot, demonstrating his dedication and professionalism.

Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

The incident occurred last week in Mumbai, where Rohit Shetty and his team were filming a high-octane action sequence for Singham 3. A source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day that a fight move went awry, accidentally striking Ajay in the face and impacting his eye. Understandably, it caused immediate concern, and a doctor was rushed to the set.

"Rohit was filming a combat scene that had Ajay taking on the baddies. A move landed incorrectly hitting the actor in the face, and unfortunately, his eye was impacted. Naturally, it was a cause of alarm, and a doctor was immediately summoned to the set," the source stated.

Both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are yet to address the incident publicly.

Singham Again promises to be a star-studded extravaganza, not just bringing back Ajay Devgn as the iconic cop but also marking the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film also boasts the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan and introduces Deepika Padukone as the first-ever female Singham. Adding to the excitement, Tiger Shroff will also join the cop squad, while Arjun Kapoor could be the film's antagonist.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundation promotes education for all

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Uorfi Javed's Instagram account suspended,…

Kriti Sanon slams “Fake” claims about…

CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy on…

Junior Mehmood’s health update: Actor…

3 Idiots fame Omi Vaidya turns director and…

Arjun Kapoor reviews Animal, calls Ranbir…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification