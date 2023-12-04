Action superstar Ajay Devgn has proven himself to be as tough as his on-screen persona, Singham, once again. While filming an intense fight scene for the upcoming film, Singham Again, the actor sustained an eye injury. However, like the righteous cop he portrays, Ajay took a brief break, received medical attention, and returned to complete the shoot, demonstrating his dedication and professionalism.

Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming Singham Again: Report

The incident occurred last week in Mumbai, where Rohit Shetty and his team were filming a high-octane action sequence for Singham 3. A source close to the production revealed to Mid-Day that a fight move went awry, accidentally striking Ajay in the face and impacting his eye. Understandably, it caused immediate concern, and a doctor was rushed to the set.

"Rohit was filming a combat scene that had Ajay taking on the baddies. A move landed incorrectly hitting the actor in the face, and unfortunately, his eye was impacted. Naturally, it was a cause of alarm, and a doctor was immediately summoned to the set," the source stated.

Both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are yet to address the incident publicly.

Singham Again promises to be a star-studded extravaganza, not just bringing back Ajay Devgn as the iconic cop but also marking the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film also boasts the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan and introduces Deepika Padukone as the first-ever female Singham. Adding to the excitement, Tiger Shroff will also join the cop squad, while Arjun Kapoor could be the film's antagonist.

