Ayushmann Khurrana, who is riding on the box office success of his 100-crore hit Dream Girl 2, is currently thrilled to be living his childhood dream of being a big screen hero. The popular actor confessed that he always wanted to have this role in his real life and also revealed how cinema was a part of his daily life growing up.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about ‘living his dream’; says, “I wanted to be a big screen hero”

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I remember being supremely excited about going to the cinemas every single time. I loved the world films transported me into. I idolised the heroes. We used to always watch movies on TV too and then rented movies as time progressed. Cinema was always an important part of our daily lives.” He continued, “So, I grew up being fascinated by the works of towering heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, to name a few! I also wanted to be a big screen hero. So, I’m living my dream now and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have created a niche for myself. The industry has been extremely welcoming and the audience has given me a lot of love. I respect that from the bottom of my heart.”

Furthermore, Ayushmann also expressed gratitude towards his parents for having pushed him to pursue his dream of becoming a Hindi film hero! He went on to add, “The love for the movies is what made me pursue theatre in college. It pulled me to Mumbai where I tried to make a name, struggled for years, cried in joy when my films worked. I wouldn’t haven’t survived the city or the industry if my love for the movies wasn’t strong enough in my heart and mind. When I look back, I can’t help but feel grateful that I grew up on cinema and how my parents pushed me to pursue my dream.”

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that The Railway Men track ‘Nindiya (Reprise)’ is an ode to the undying human spirit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.