Crew gets UA certification, runtime REVEALED ahead of March 29 release

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently given the film a UA certificate.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The upcoming comedy film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is gearing up for its release on March 29, 2024. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently awarded the film a UA certificate, making it suitable for viewing by all age groups with parental guidance for children under 12 years.

Adding to the excitement, the film's runtime has also been revealed. Crew will clock in at 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123.32 minutes). Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama is consistently and constantly providing the latest updates about Crew

Readers may know that Bollywood Hungama recently reached out to the director of the film, Rajesh Krishnan, to know his reaction to CBFC changing ‘C*****e’ to ‘Bhootiye.’ He told us, “These are the things that you can appeal to the CBFC. Am I happy about the change? No, I am not. Would I like to go back to the original word? Most definitely. But at the same time, I understand where they are coming from.”

He further explained, “They asked for very few changes. Mr Anil Kapoor, the producer, also suggested that we should go ahead with the changes asked. The Censors have also allowed some of the dialogue, which you’ll see in the film. So, overall, they have been fair.” 

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, promises to deliver laughter and entertainment like never before. Set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024, this film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

