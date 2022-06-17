Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to come together for the first time in Thank God. While the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, who has collaborated with both actors for a couple of films, now we hear that the film has a new release date. While earlier it was reported that the film will release on July 29 this year, now we hear that the date has been pushed for Diwali.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God to release on Diwali 2022

The much-anticipated film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is a slice of life drama. It seems to be a refreshing and relatable story. This Indra Kumar directorial will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message. The film is all set to release Diwali 2022. The production house T-Series confirmed the same on Twitter. Here, have a look at the tweet:

In an earlier report, it was being mentioned that the shoot of Thank God was affected due to the pandemic and later, due to the increasing cases of Omicron. In an article published by Bollywood Hungama, it was confirmed from a source that the makers had already completed the shoot of the film and were keen on concentrating on the postproduction process.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria, this film is all set to light up your Diwali this year. A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

