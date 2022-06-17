A Game of Thrones spin-off series based around Jon Snow is in early development at HBO with Kit Harington attached to reprise his fan-favorite role.

Game of Thrones spin-off series about Jon Snow in early development at HBO with Kit Harrington to reprise the role

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has entered into early development on its first sequel to its fantasy drama: a live-action spin-off series centered on the GOT character Jon Snow. Kit Harington, who was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action-hero who struggles to uphold his family’s noble values in a brutal world, is attached to reprise the role in the upcoming feature.

In the final season of GOT, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the heir to the Iron Throne. After killing Daenarys to keep her from power, Jon chose a life of exile, heading North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings. Since the potential Jon Snow sequel series would take place after the final season of Game of Thrones, it’s possible that familiar characters, such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), could appear as well.

This development news reportedly means there are now seven GOT projects in the works in addition to the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set to debut on August 21. House of the Dragon tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

Also Read: Maisie Williams reveals Kit Harington’s Jon Snow was supposed to kill the Night King in Game Of Thrones

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.