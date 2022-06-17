The advance booking of Marvel Studios' much awaited entertainer Thor: Love And Thunder has opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big ticket Marvel extravaganza since months and finally, they can now book tickets across the country. Audiences will finally get to see Thor back on-screen after 3 years post Avengers: Endgame!

Directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut! The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 7 (a day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

