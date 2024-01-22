Ajay Devgn to have a RECORD 5 releases this year; his first 3 releases in 2024 to be released within 50 days

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has been ready for a while but there was no news of its release. Yesterday, fans, media and trade got a pleasant surprise as it came to light that the much-awaited sports drama will finally see the light of the day. It’ll arrive in cinemas worldwide on Eid, that is, in the second week of April this year. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn had just one release in 2023 – Bholaa – but this year he will be seen in as many as 5 films, that too as a leading actor.

Ajay Devgn will open his account this year with Shaitaan. The spooky teaser poster was launched recently and the teaser is expected to be out soon. Along with Ajay Devgn, it also stars Jyotikha and R Madhavan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this supernatural flick will release in cinemas on March 8.

This will be followed by Maidaan, a period sports flick directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. It also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is based on the golden era of Indian football, between 1952 and 1962. Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach in this film, which has music by A R Rahman.

Two weeks after Maidaan’s release, Ajay Devgn will again be seen on the big screen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26. It marks his first collaboration with Neeraj Pandey and according to producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz, it is a romantic thriller and though it has action, it won’t be a “typical Neeraj Pandey film”. Reportedly, it is a love story that spans 19-20 years, from 2002 to 2023. Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar also star in this flick. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani.

In short, between March 8 and April 26 or in 50 days, Ajay Devgn will have as many as 3 theatrical releases.

And that’s not all. On Independence Day, Ajay Devgn will be seen as the popular character of Singham in Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty action entertainer has an ensemble star cast, comprising Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn’s final release in 2024 will be Raid 2. It went on floors earlier this month and will arrive in cinemas on November 15. Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead while Riteish Deshmukh essays the antagonist. It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

For a mainstream actor, having as many as 5 releases in a year is rare, especially in today’s times. In the past, however, Ajay Devgn has had more than 5 releases in a year. In his third year as an actor, that is, 1993, he had a record of 8 releases – Divyashakti, Platform, Sangram, Shaktimaan, Dil Hai Betaan, Ek Hi Raasta, Bedardi and Dhanwaan. He again was seen 8 times in a year, in the year 2005. These 8 films were Insan, Blackmail, Zameer - The Fire Within, Tango Charlie, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Apaharan and Shikhar. In 2003, Ajay had 7 releases – Bhoot, Qayamat, Chori Chori, Gangaajal, Parwana, Zameen and LOC Kargil.

In 2010, the talented performer was seen 6 times – Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, Raajneeti, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Aakrosh, Golmaal 3 and Toonpur Ka Superhero. It was a significant year for him as Raajneeti and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai were huge hits and created a rage among the audiences, especially the latter. On the other hand, Golmaal 3 was his first Rs. 100 crore grosser. It remains to be now seen if Ajay Devgn yet again scores a sixer in 2024 with the aforementioned 5 films.

