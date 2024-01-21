Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated sports drama, Maidaan, finally locks in its release date. The film is set to hit theatres on Eid in April 2024. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan claims to be a cinematic experience with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release on Eid in April 2024; faces box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The announcement of Maidaan arriving on Eid 2024 sets the stage for an exciting clash at the box office, as it will go head-to-head with another big release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The clash between these two films is sure to create a buzz in the industry and among fans.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan revolves around the journey of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of this coach, portraying the challenges and triumphs of Rahim's life. The film aims to shed light on the untold story of Indian football's golden era and the significant impact Rahim had on shaping the sport in the country.

Earlier, film producer Boney Kapoor had opened up about the challenges he faced in producing this upcoming sports drama Maidaan, which had been delayed for several years. In an interview with The New Indian, Kapoor had shared that the pandemic, unpredictable weather, and other unforeseen circumstances caused major delays and cost overruns in the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Maidaan, which stars Ajay Devgn and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma was originally scheduled to be released alongside RRR last year but has been delayed multiple times.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor SPEAKS OUT about Maidaan being delayed multiple times: “First time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control”

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.