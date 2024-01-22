With only three days left before the release of the aerial actioner Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the excitement amongst fans for Siddharth Anand’s directorial is at an all-time high. The film is set to kick off Republic Day weekend on January 25. Amidst much anticipation, two big releases of the year, Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan will have their teasers attached to Fighter in theatres.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the producers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan revealed, “While the teaser is not hard attached to the prints of Fighter, the producers of BMCM – Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani - have struck a deal with the national chains as also some of the single screen associations to screen the teaser before the film or in the interval.” All the PVR-INOX screens will screen 1 minute 41-second teaser across India.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, the source further said that the upcoming film is “a supernatural thriller and the makers want to reach out to a wide section of the audience with their first teaser. It’s a tight spooky cut and has some shock element too. While digital launch will take place soon, the theatrical experience for Shaitaan teaser begins from January 25.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

Meanwhile, presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl, it is set for theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

