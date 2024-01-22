Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff won’t be able to the grand event in Ayodhya due to the Jordan schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Earlier in the morning on January 22, Bollywood celebrities began to leave for Ayodhya on January 22 to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Several biggies were seen at Mumbai's private airport in the wee hours. While many have been invited to the ceremony, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff won’t be able to the grand event in Ayodhya due to the Jordan schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff skip Ram Mandir consecration amid Jordan schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; send video message: “Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya”

On Monday morning, Akshay Kumar dropped a video along with Tiger Shroff from Jordan's schedule. He captioned the video, “Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha. Jai Shri Ram.”

श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। ???? जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/B0RKViuvEn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2024

In the video, he said, “Namaskar! Main hoon Akshay Kumar aur mere saath hai mere mitra Tiger Shroff. Aur hum dono ki taraf se aap sabko ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ Aaj ka din puri duniya mein base Ram bhakton ke liye bahut bahut bahut bada din hai. Kayi sau saalon ki pratiksha ke baad yeh din aaya hai ki Ram Lalla apne ghar Ayodhya mein apne bhavya mandir mein aa rahe hain (From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side – Hail Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya).”

Tiger Shroff said in Hindi, "Hum sabne bachpan se itna kuch suna hai par iss din ko hote huyi dekh pana aur jee pana, bahut badi baat hai. Hum wait kar rahe hai uss ghadi ki jab hum deep jala ke Shri Ram ka utsav manayenge (We have heard so much about this (Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration) since our childhood. But to see this day come true is a very big deal. And we are waiting for the moment we can all light diyas (lamps) and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram).”

Akshay concluded, “From both our sides, we would like to wish you all on this auspicious day. Jai Shri Ram.”

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be happening today January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. As per a report in The Hindu, an array of selected 506 influential figures, spanning politicians, industrialists, film stars, and more have received invitations. Following the ceremony, PM Modi will address the attendees.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in Jordan for three song sequences shoot. The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, adding another layer of intensity to this rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is all set to release on Eid 2024 in April.

