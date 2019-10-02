Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.10.2019 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan to reunite with Mr India’s Calendar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are reuniting for the third instalment of the action-drama film  Baaghi. However, the film does not only mark the reunion of the lead cast but also brings together director Ahmed Khan and actor Satish Kaushik. Ahmed Khan had worked as a child artiste in the 1978 film Mr India, in which Satish Kaushik played the memorable character of Calendar.

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan to reunite with Mr India’s Calendar
Satish Kaushik will be playing a pivotal role in the film which went on floors two weeks ago. Ahmed Khan, who is also a choreographer has choreographed for movies featuring Satish Kaushik, however, this is the first time he will be directing the actor.

While talking to a media house, Ahmed Khan said that the first day on the set was very nostalgic. He said that Satish Kaushik found it unbelievable that the mischievous child who used to jump on his stomach and make him run around for a shot is now calling the shots. Satish Kaushik will be playing a light-hearted character of Riteish Deshmukh‘s character’s boss. He will also be having a few scenes with Tiger Shroff.

Ahmed Khan revealed that during Mr India, the only man he and the other kids were terrified of was Satish Kaushik aka Calendar as he was also the associate director of the film. Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik said that it is a proud moment to have one of the kids direct him. 

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Ankita Lokhande joins the cast of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s film

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

‘We need to celebrate our daughters’: Bhumi…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roped in as the face…

Sonakshi Sinha would like to have a spin-off…

Hrithik Roshan already wins War in the North

Emraan Hashmi beefed up for his role in…

BO update: WAR takes a hurricane start at…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification