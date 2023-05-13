Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii marked the return of Fahmaan Khan on the small screen after he quit the popular show Imlie, wherein he was seen playing the lead alongside Kritika Yadav. With the Colors show focusing on their respective lives that gets intertwined in a twist of fate, now we hear that the serial is expected to go off air very soon. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning on wrapping up the show next month and Ashita Dhawan, who plays a supporting role in the show also confirmed the details.

Fahmaan Khan starrer Dharampatnii to go off air; actress Ashita Dhawan reveals she had ‘pinned great hopes on this show’

Viewers of the Colors show would be aware that Ashita Dhawan plays the role of Dolly Randhawa, the paternal aunt of Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi and the wife of Bobby Khanna aka Vikrant Randhawa. The actress recently opened up about the ongoing rumours about Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii going off air in June and she said, "Yes, it's unfortunate that the show is ending. It's actually heartbreaking. We were informed about it a couple of days ago. You want a show to run longer, as you invest yourself in it completely. Like any other professional, actors also set some targets for themselves. A good show begets more and better work and helps you to raise your fee. I had pinned great hopes on this show."

She also expressed that she was saddened to not continue her role in the show further as she wanted to do a lot more with her character. "I didn't get a chance to live the character to its fullest and explore it to its maximum. My wait and hard work came to a standstill abruptly,” she added.

Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Colors. While the show kicked off in November 2022, we hear that the final episode will air on June 9, 2023.

Also Read: Dharampatnii actress Aditi Shetty opens up about finding happiness in smaller things in life

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.