Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to explore the supernatural thriller genre in his next project. The actor, who has given some successful films in the past, is collaborating with Panorama Studios for the forthcoming project. The movie will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for his exceptional work in movies like Queen and Super 30.

The film will go on floors in June and will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers have hinted that the film will be a spine-chilling ride for the audience.

Ajay Devgn has delivered a lot of hits in Bollywood over the years. The actor has tried his hands in different genres, including drama, action, and comedy. However, this is the first time he will be exploring the horror genre, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for them.

The movie comes after the success of Drishyam 2, which was the sequel to his hit film Drishyam. The actor was lauded for his performance in the movie, and it was appreciated by both critics and audiences. With this upcoming horror film, Ajay Devgn is looking to expand his repertoire and explore new avenues in the film industry.