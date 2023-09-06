Reports have it that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to tie the knot by the end of this month in Rajasthan.

Just earlier today, reports about the impending wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had started doing the rounds. These reports suggested that the couple has locked multiple venues for their pre-wedding and wedding festivities, which will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, starting from September 23. Now, an invite for their wedding reception, which is rumou to be held in Gurugram, has found its way online.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding invite goes viral

Across several platforms, a wedding invite featuring the names of the bride and groom, aka Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has been going viral. The invite stated that the wedding reception is expected to be held at Taj Chandigarh on September 30 as it was written, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri P.N. Chadha Ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their song Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra, on 30th September 2023 Taj Chandigarh.”

Talking about the wedding details, reports suggested that it would be a lavish but a private affair with accommodation arrangements for 200 guests. Special security has been provided to the VVIP guests who will be attending the wedding since Raghav Chadha is a popular AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) member. The pre-wedding festivities are expected to kick off from September 23 onwards, which will include Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi whereas the wedding is expected to take place on September 25. The Leela Palace as well as the picturesque The Oberoi Udaivillas have been specifically blocked for the dates for this special event.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a beautiful ivory themed engagement ceremony held in Kapurthala House, Connaught Palace in Delhi on May 2023.

