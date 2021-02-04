Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2021 | 11:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ajay Devgn plays referee in S S Rajamouli – Boney Kapoor war; both producers refuse to withdraw

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The Dussehra maha-yuddh between S S Rajamouli’s RRR and Boney Kapoor-Amit Sharma’s Maidaan is likely to be averted. And the one playing peacemaker and mediator is Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn plays referee in S S Rajamouli – Boney Kapoor war; both producers refuse to withdraw

Says a source in the know, “Since Ajay Devgn happens to be the common factor in both the films he is playing peacemaker between Boney and Rajamouli. Ajay is trying to arrange a meeting between the two filmmakers.”

There is one major hurdle to Ajay’s peace plans. Neither Rajamouli nor Boney is willing to withdraw from the race.

Says the source, “While Boney feels he has the right of way since he announced his release date six months ago, Rajamouli feels his film and RRR are two completely different films, hence no competition for one another. Ajay is completely different in RRR and Maidaan.”

It remains to be seen who blinks first, Boney or Rajamouli.

Also Read: “Unethical,” says producer Boney Kapoor reacting to Rajamouli’s release date of RRR

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“I will direct a film soon”, says Boney…

Tisca Chopra supports United Nations' Right…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

Richa Chadha says she doesn’t believe in…

Ranbir Kapoor signs his next with Kabir…

Ranbir Kapoor to shoot for two new films in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification