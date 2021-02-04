The Dussehra maha-yuddh between S S Rajamouli’s RRR and Boney Kapoor-Amit Sharma’s Maidaan is likely to be averted. And the one playing peacemaker and mediator is Ajay Devgn.

Says a source in the know, “Since Ajay Devgn happens to be the common factor in both the films he is playing peacemaker between Boney and Rajamouli. Ajay is trying to arrange a meeting between the two filmmakers.”

There is one major hurdle to Ajay’s peace plans. Neither Rajamouli nor Boney is willing to withdraw from the race.

Says the source, “While Boney feels he has the right of way since he announced his release date six months ago, Rajamouli feels his film and RRR are two completely different films, hence no competition for one another. Ajay is completely different in RRR and Maidaan.”

It remains to be seen who blinks first, Boney or Rajamouli.

