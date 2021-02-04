Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and others set to feature in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Every year, popular Bollywood celebrities do an exclusive photoshoot with celebrity photography Dabboo Ratnani for his annual calendar collection. Amid the pandemic, it seems like his calendar might have been delayed a bit. This year, many big names are set to participate in the photoshoot.

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and others set to feature in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot

It seems like most of the shoot has been conducted at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios. Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Parineeti Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, among others.

Many of the stars have already completed their respective photoshoots. Dabboo Ratnani will soon start releasing the campaign photos as he completes 25 years in the industry.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to release on 2nd April 2021; official announcement next week

