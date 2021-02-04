RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are thrilled to announce that the Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman will be scoring the music for its upcoming film Pippa directed by Raja Krishna Menon and starring Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Pippa, the first-of-its-kind action-packed tank war film is based on the book The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. In this heroic battle film, Ishaan is set to take on the role of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

The film's unique title highlights the magnificent Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly and lovingly known as Pippa, like an empty ghee da dabba that smoothly floats on water, which is the celebrated army tank at the crux of the film.

Rahman has collaborated with Ronnie and Siddharth in the past on iconic albums for many of their productions, including Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, and Delhi-6, amongst others.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala says, “Patriotic and inspiring music has been A.R. Rahman's forte since the beginning of his iconic career. We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team Pippa. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I'm inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “What distinguishes the music of A.R. Rahman is that it brings so much depth and feeling to the narrative, that it always elevates the characters and the storytelling. We are truly thrilled to have on board the best musical talent one could ask for, and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album.”

The director of the film, Raja Krishna Menon, says, “It is an honour to work with A.R. Rahman on the album of Pippa. I'm very eager to collaborate with the maestro and we hope to create something truly memorable together.”

Says A.R. Rahman, "The story of Pippa has a very human connect. It's about every family, and I instantly related to it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur."

Pippa, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, will hit theatres in late 2021.

