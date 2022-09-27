Years ago it was announced that Ajay Devgn and director Neeraj Pandey would be working together on a film based on Chanakya. While that project has been indefinitely postponed, it has now been learnt that the two will collaborate on a new venture. In fact, as per reports, Pandey’s yet untitled thriller will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana.

As per a report by PeepingMoon, Neeraj Pandey has already locked Ajay Devgn for this yet untitled venture, while he is still in tales with Khurrana to feature in it. Besides this, apart from starring in the film, Devgn could also co-produce the said venture. As for the film itself, reports suggest that it will be an edgy thriller that will feature two heroes. While Ajay Devgn will play the central character, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the second lead.

Currently, the director, Neeraj Pandey is in talks with Ayushmann for the film, and it is said that while the actor has given his verbal agreement to feature in the venture, he is yet to sign the dotted line. As per reports, once Ayushmann is locked in for the film, will the makers go ahead with the remaining prep, while the pre-production has already begun given that Pandey is looking to commence filming in November in Bhopal.

In terms of the remaining cast, it is said that Anupam Kher who has featured in Pandey’s previous releases, will continue his association with the director. In fact, the actor will be seen in a pivotal role in the yet untitled venture.

