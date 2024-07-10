Karan Johar recently shed light on a complex issue plaguing the industry: self-censorship. In a conversation with Faye D'Souza, Johar acknowledged the fear of backlash influencing creative decisions. This raises a critical question - can artistic expression truly flourish under the shadow of potential controversy?

Karan Johar says every script undergoes legal censorship under Dharma Productions to avoid court cases or FIRs: “Bollywood or Indian cinema is easy target”

Karan said, “There is a fear of getting into any kind of legality. We have a legal department now in every organisation. We don’t want court cases, we don’t want FIRs filed against us, so that we are protected. Every script that is made whether it is Dharma Productions or our digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment goes through a legal censorship internally, then we go ahead and make that film. It’s not that we are afraid, we just don’t want the stress and pressure of fighting court cases and putting your energy in something that you can do very well without.”

Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, exemplifies the cautious approach many filmmakers adopt. Scripts undergo legal scrutiny to avoid conflicts that could derail projects. Bollywood, as Johar points out, is often seen as an "easy target.”

He said, “I really believe that the people who object sometimes are not really the ones who should be objecting. They are the people who want to make noise for all the wrong reasons. Sometimes I feel it is just for the sake of making hue and cry because Bollywood or Indian cinema is a soft target. Like there are so many people saying and doing different things but we say anything, and we are assorted, and you are all over the place. We will be attacked online. We are soft targets that is the truth. We are a soft power who’s a soft target. It is the irony of life.”

On the work front, Karan Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is producing Bad Newz, which is slated for July 19 release.

