Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap to release in theatres on December 3, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s highly-anticipated movie Tadap – An Incredible Love Story that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood alongside Tara Sutaria is scheduled to release in cinemas on 3rd December 2021.

Ahan Shetty’s debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suneil Shetty too was launched by the producer and he feels blessed and elated to be contributing yet again. Starring opposite Ahan is the lovely Tara Sutaria, who entered the showbiz two years ago and in no time made space for herself among her contemporaries. A love story waiting to unravel in the most exciting way with a fresh pair of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the audiences are surely in for a lovely treat. Ahan’s first look from ‘Tadap’ has given way to an enormous wave of excitement among audiences and the anticipation to see a new face is very high.

Announcing the release date of the film, Nadiadwala Grandson shared on their social media handle, “Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021 ???? Directed by @milan.a.luthria @ahan.shetty @tarasutaria @rajat__aroraa @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @wardakhannadiadwala #foxstarstudios.”

Tadap is a Milan Luthria directorial, Starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

ALSO READ: Now shooting back-to-back, Tara Sutaria misses family time post the unlock phase

More Pages: Tadap Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

