Pratik Gandhi’s Bollywood debut film Raavan Leela (Bhavai) to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pen Studios announces their next Raavan Leela (Bhavai) helmed by Hardik Gajjar films starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, the film is set to release on 1st October 2021 in cinemas. The makers today unveiled the first look intriguing poster of their forthcoming love story drama Raavan Leela (Bhavai).

Pratik Gandhi who skyrocketed to fame with Scam 1992 will be making his Big Bollywood Debut and will be seen portraying a formidable yet powerful appearance. The film will present the actor in a completely different mold.

While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, this love story drama will indeed be a treat for the viewers.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in cinemas on 1st October 2021.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta unveils first poster of Pratik Gandhi starrer Dedh Bigha Zameen, shoot begins today in Jhansi

