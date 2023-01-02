Popular singer Adnan Sami's weight used to be around 230 kilos. However, a few years ago he shocked everyone by reducing his weight by 130 kilos. A few months ago, Adnan Sami stunned everyone with his slim and fit avatar. When Adnan Sami lost 130 kilos, it was speculated that the singer had undergone surgery or liposuction. Though he remained tight-lipped on the matter for a while, he has broken his silence on the matter and stated that “none of it was done by any kind of surgical interference.”

Adnan Sami BREAKS silence on losing 130kg without ‘surgical interference’; recalls a heart-touching conversation with his dad

It all happened during his recent conversation with Mashable India. The singer told the portal, “There is a tremendous question mark on how did I lose weight. People thought, ‘inhone surgery karvayi, Liposuction karvaya’ (he got some surgery, he got liposuction) None of it was done by any kind of surgical interference.”

He further added, “I was 230 kgs and the doctor in London gave me an ultimatum. He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months.”

He also mentioned how his father reacted to the same. Sami asserted, “My father was listening to this entire conversation. That evening he had a very emotional conversation with me. He said, ‘I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child’.”

Concluding his take on the matter, the ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ singer said, “I went to Texas and got myself a fantastic nutritionist. She then completely changed my lifestyle and told me I will have to stick to this lifestyle throughout my life.”

Also Read: “We must learn to value our freedom”, Adnan Sami implores fellow-Indians on his birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.