Bigg Boss 16 seems to be creating a lot of controversies inside and outside the house. Recently audiences witnessed a major twist in the show after the eviction of Vikkas Manaktala. As a wildcard entrant, Vikkas had recently entered the show and his elimination has left many fans disappointed over his short stint. Meanwhile, the actor’s wife Gunjan took to social media to talk about another issue wherein she accused Shiv Thakare of not returning her husband’s clothes and also wearing them on the show.

In a tweet that she has now taken down, Gunjan mentioned how she saw Shiv Thakare wearing the clothes of her husband Vikkas Manaktala during one of the Bigg Boss 16 episode telecast. She had written, “#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes . How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes , his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week . I saw all of this in the live feed . He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful." Followed by this, the manager of Shiv Thakare, took to the social media platform to post a clarification on it.

He said, “About the latest allegations from Vikkas Manaktala's wife on twitter, Being Shiv's manager I would request her to talk to the show's team before putting out a public platform. And its really shameful that she/he is doing this for cheap publicity.”

However the matter did not end here as Gunjan further added on how she decided to take her tweet down. “I have been following up with the team regarding this. Despite of constant efforts , we were not able to trace the clothes , team clearly mentioned that they have sent it all inside in Vikkas’s name . I saw this piece today in the telecast myself and hence I tweeted.” She continued, “However I don’t think that the tweet holds any relevance till there’s further clarity on the same. I never meant to belittle anyone .I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down.”

She further also maintained that it could be mistake but further shared a photo of how the suit was returned to her. She also put rest the rumours about the suit not being Vikkas as she shared the name tag of the bag she received the suit which clearly stated it was her husband’s. “As soon as the team traced it , he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately. whether it’s a mistake or mischief I don’t know . But as someone who was tracing it for long,it did get me upset & I reacted,” she added. She concluded the matter saying, “Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas’s ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me.”

Bigg Boss 16 currently airs on Colors channel and is also available for streaming on Voot.

