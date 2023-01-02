After the “Boycott SonyLiv” trend on the internet, the OTT platform deletes the episodes based on the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Over the weekend, “Boycott Sony TV” was trending on the micro-blogging website, Twitter. Along with a boycott call, a section of Twitterati also accused the channel of producing “Hindu phobic” content by a section of Twitterati. In case, you don’t know, recently, Sony TV’s popular series Crime Patrol 2.0’s latest episodes were based on the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case. However, the dramatized version of the case has not been received well. Thus, the channel has taken down the episode from its OTT platform, SonyLiv.

SonyLIV removes Crime Patrol episode ‘based’ on Shraddha Walkar murder case

The episode was telecasted on December 27, 2022. Soon after the episode was shown on TV, the makers of the show faced flak as the character allegedly based on the accused Aftab Poonawalla, was named Mihir in the episode. The channel and the show also distorted several incidents for creative purposes.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s name was changed to Anna Fernandes, depicting that the victim belonged Christian community, a minority group. However, the details of the episode, the audience immediately understood the reference to the murder case of the 26-year-old.

On the OTT platform of the channel, the 212 episode, titled Ahemdabad-Pune murder case, is now no longer available. It is worth mentioning here that the channel has not issued an official statement over the backlash it has received online.

Speaking of the episode, the duo was seen getting married at a temple and the character Mihir was shown to be a devout Hindu.

