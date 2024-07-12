The focus is on kickboxing and MMA techniques, aiming to not only equip Kapur with the necessary combat skills for the role but also enhance his overall physical prowess.

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for yet another action genre project. After delivering impressive action sequences in films like Rashtra Kavach Om (2022) and Gumraah (2023), he captivated audiences with his portrayal in the high-octane series The Night Manager (2023). Now, Kapur is gearing up for his next action project, slated to begin filming later this year.

Aditya Roy Kapur gears up for another action role with intense MMA training: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, to prepare for this demanding role, Kapur has embarked on a rigorous physical training regimen, with a focus on mixed martial arts (MMA). According to a source close to the project, Kapur has been working diligently with celebrity fitness trainer Rohit Nair for several weeks now. “Aditya has always been dedicated to fitness, but this role requires him to be well-versed in MMA,” the source reveals. “He started training with Rohit a few weeks back and is determined to bring complete authenticity to the part. He will continue this intensive training for the next two months before filming commences.”

Nair, who has previously trained actors like Ali Fazal and Mrunal Thakur, has designed a customized program specifically for Kapur. The focus is on kickboxing and MMA techniques, aiming to not only equip Kapur with the necessary combat skills for the role but also enhance his overall physical prowess.

Nair expressed his enthusiasm about working with Kapur, stating, “Aditya is incredibly dedicated and disciplined. His commitment to achieving his fitness goals is truly inspiring. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him on this project.”

Aditya Roy Kapur’s next project is reportedly with directors Raj & DK. The web series is titled Rakhtabeej. Aditya will be leading the show and sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reuniting her with the director duo after their successful collaborations on The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny.

