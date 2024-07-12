comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

By Fenil Seta -

Just last month, Aditya Sarpotdar delivered the sleeper super hit of the year – Munjya. This month, he’s back with another horror comedy, Kakuda. The new release, however, has gone straight to digital. Yet, it had to undergo the censor process and also receive some cuts.

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate. However, the Examining Committee asked the makers to remove the abusive words ‘harami’ and ‘c*****a’. These cuss terms were replaced with censor-appropriate terms. In a scene in the first half, the word ‘Hanuman’ was also removed.

Meanwhile, the CBFC also asked the makers to remove the word ‘tits’. The makers replaced it with ‘kids’. The said term was used in a scene where the characters read out an essay on cows. The original dialogue reads, “It has four legs, one tail and four tits”. One of the characters is even seen hesitating before uttering “tits”. But now with the word being changed to “kids”, it looks awkward to see the hesitation of the character. Amusingly, there’s no replacement for the censored word in the subtitles available on Zee5, where Kakuda has released.

The makers were also instructed to insert a disclaimer on anti-superstition in the beginning. Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed to the makers on July 28, 2022. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 116 minutes. In other words, Kakuda is 1 hour and 56 minutes long.

Kakuda stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. It is set in a village haunted by a midget ghost. The ghost attacks a newly married man (played by Saqib Salaam). He’s all set to die in 13 days. Not ready to take things lying down, his wife (Sonakshi Sinha) asks for help from a ghost hunter (Riteish Deshmukh).

