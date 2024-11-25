Aryan Khan begins the patch shoot for his directorial debut Stardom in Mumbai. The Netflix series, slated for early 2025, features Mona Singh and Lakshya.

A week after Netflix announced Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Stardom, the budding filmmaker commenced the final patch shoot for his highly anticipated series. The shoot is currently on at the Whistling Woods International, a renowned film institute in Goregaon, Mumbai. Sources reveal that the series, tentatively titled Stardom, is in its last phase of production and is scheduled for an early 2025 release.

Seven-Day Shoot at Whistling Woods

According to a report by Mid-Day, Aryan Khan started the seven-day schedule on Sunday. The patch shoot at the Whistling Woods primarily involves location shots and some additional scenes. A source mentioned, “On Sunday, Aryan kicked off the patch schedule, in which he will largely take some location shots and can some scenes. While Mona [Singh] and the leading man were not required on Sunday, they are expected to join the shoot later this week.”

Post this schedule, the production team is expected to shift to an office in Worli to film specific entry scenes before wrapping up.

Star-Studded Cast and Cameos

The series, headlined by Mona Singh and Lakshya, is being touted as a behind-the-scenes exploration of Bollywood's glamour and challenges. Adding to its allure are special appearances by industry stalwarts such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan’s father and Bollywood superstar.

Netflix, which officially announced the project as part of its 2025 slate, described the series as “an entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.”

Simultaneous Editing in Progress

While the final shoot schedule is underway, the post-production team is simultaneously editing the series to meet its early 2025 release timeline. The anticipation surrounding Stardom has only grown, with fans eager to see Aryan Khan’s vision as a director in his debut project.

