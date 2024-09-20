comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.09.2024 | 8:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

en Bollywood News Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

Directed by Sandeep Modi, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Indian industry has once again made its mark on the global stage. The Hindi adaptation of John le Carré's acclaimed novel, The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has secured a nomination for the International Emmys 2024 in the Best Drama Series category. This marks a significant achievement for India, as it is the sole Indian nominee in this year's competition.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations, with International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner expressing his admiration for the nominated programs and their ability to transcend cultural boundaries. He emphasized the universal appeal of exceptional storytelling, regardless of origin.

Adding to the excitement, Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has been selected to host the 2024 International Emmys. Das, who has previously been nominated and awarded an Emmy for his Netflix specials, expressed his gratitude and anticipation for this prestigious opportunity. His hosting gig marks a historic moment for Indian representation at the event.

Based on John le Carré's classic novel, The Night Manager is a tale of espionage and intrigue. The Indian adaptation, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, follows the story of a former soldier turned night manager at a luxury hotel. Recruited by a government intelligence agency, he infiltrates the inner circle of a powerful arms dealer, embarking on a dangerous mission filled with suspense and danger.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. The show premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the Indian version, Aditya Roy Kapur portrays Shaan Sengupta, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who becomes entangled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra, played by Anil Kapoor. A chance encounter with a brutal crime sets off a chain of events that thrusts Shaan into a perilous game of cat and mouse.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu begin Raj & DK’s action-fantasy series Rakt Bramhand shoot in Mumbai: Report

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to start prep for Don 3 from…

21-year-old man arrested for breaching…

Salman Khan to feature in cameo in Ajay…

Abhishek Bachchan buys property near Jalsa…

Anees Bazmee addresses misinterpretation of…

Bombay HC sets deadline for CBFC to make…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification