Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer The Night Manager nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2024; only entry from India

The Indian industry has once again made its mark on the global stage. The Hindi adaptation of John le Carré's acclaimed novel, The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has secured a nomination for the International Emmys 2024 in the Best Drama Series category. This marks a significant achievement for India, as it is the sole Indian nominee in this year's competition.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations, with International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner expressing his admiration for the nominated programs and their ability to transcend cultural boundaries. He emphasized the universal appeal of exceptional storytelling, regardless of origin.

Adding to the excitement, Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has been selected to host the 2024 International Emmys. Das, who has previously been nominated and awarded an Emmy for his Netflix specials, expressed his gratitude and anticipation for this prestigious opportunity. His hosting gig marks a historic moment for Indian representation at the event.

Based on John le Carré's classic novel, The Night Manager is a tale of espionage and intrigue. The Indian adaptation, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, follows the story of a former soldier turned night manager at a luxury hotel. Recruited by a government intelligence agency, he infiltrates the inner circle of a powerful arms dealer, embarking on a dangerous mission filled with suspense and danger.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. The show premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In the Indian version, Aditya Roy Kapur portrays Shaan Sengupta, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who becomes entangled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra, played by Anil Kapoor. A chance encounter with a brutal crime sets off a chain of events that thrusts Shaan into a perilous game of cat and mouse.

