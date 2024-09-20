comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: "Race 4 will continue the story from Race 1 and 2, it will go on floors in January," reveals writer Shiraz Ahmed

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: “Race 4 will continue the story from Race 1 and 2, it will go on floors in January,” reveals writer Shiraz Ahmed

The last film in the franchise, Race 3, had released in 2018 and it starred Salman Khan in the lead.

By Keyur Seta -

The recent announcement of the fourth film in the Race franchise has got fans excited. What added on to the anticipation is the return of Saif Ali Khan to the franchise. The actor was the main lead in the first two films but was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3.

The writer of Race 4, Shiraz Ahmed, who also penned the first three films of the franchise, shared details about the fourth film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. “Race 4 will go on floors in January (2025),” he said. “The script is almost completed and so is the casting. Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s casting is already out in the media. The rest of the cast will be revealed by the producers Tips Films at the right time in a proper announcement.”

Ahmed also revealed the story pattern for Race 4. “For Race 4, we have continued the story and characters from Race 1 and 2. We have gone back to the same world of the first two films,” he said.

 

Race 3 did earn money at the box office, but the film faced its share of criticisms. Reflecting on this, Ahmed said, “In Race 3, we shifted a bit from the Race franchise in terms of characters. If you remove the title ‘Race’ from the film, you will enjoy it. People went to see Race, but they got to see something else. We had Salman Khan in the film. So, you need to keep certain things in mind. He doesn’t play negative roles. Mainly, his fans would never like to see him in a negative role. So certain boundaries came about. Still, we tried to do whatever we could.”

Produced by Tips Films, the first two films in the Race franchise were directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan. The third film was helmed by Remo D’Souza. The director for Race 4 is not finalized yet.

Also Read: 15 years of Wanted EXCLUSIVE: Source of ‘commitment’ dialogue uttered by Salman Khan honestly disclosed by writer Shiraz Ahmed

More Pages: Race 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

